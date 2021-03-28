Pizza Trading Down 29.5% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Pizza has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $2.85 million and $13,594.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001463 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00134258 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

