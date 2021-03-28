Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $839,549.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

