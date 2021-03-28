Playcent Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $740,778.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

