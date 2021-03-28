PlayGame Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 21% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $359,356.64 and $10,093.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

