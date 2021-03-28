Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0803 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $1,539.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

