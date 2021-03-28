Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 196.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $2,044.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.