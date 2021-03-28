Pluton (PLU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $689,557.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $689,557.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00017098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

