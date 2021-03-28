Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $3.25 million and $9,992.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001421 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00140388 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

