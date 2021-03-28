Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $11,535.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001446 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00132863 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

