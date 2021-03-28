Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AUCOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

