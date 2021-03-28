PolySwarm Market Cap Reaches $13.61 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $48,005.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

