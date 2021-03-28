POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Cap of $886,075.86

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $886,075.86 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars.

