Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Popular worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Popular by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Popular by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 554,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

