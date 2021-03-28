Populous Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.67 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $152.67 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

