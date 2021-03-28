Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Post by 2,479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 164.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 29.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,581.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $107.87.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

