Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

