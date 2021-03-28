PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $5,158.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,030.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.94 or 0.03035741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00330749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.17 or 0.00896242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00401812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.30 or 0.00357488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00236204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021303 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,969,023 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

