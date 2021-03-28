PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Up 262.5% in March

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS POTN opened at $0.01 on Friday. PotNetwork has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

