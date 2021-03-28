PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Up 262.5% in March

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS POTN opened at $0.01 on Friday. PotNetwork has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
PotNetwork Company Profile
