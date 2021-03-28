Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.02 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $196.96 million and approximately $49.02 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 435,447,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

