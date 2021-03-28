PowerPool (CVP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PowerPool has a market cap of $53.15 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,778,125 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

