PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Cut by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

