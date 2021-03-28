Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 231,817 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.34% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $443,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 217,004 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $96.10 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

