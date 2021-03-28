Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,399,812 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.08% of Flowers Foods worth $434,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.