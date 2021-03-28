Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,677,663 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.83% of PagerDuty worth $438,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD opened at $38.47 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,979 shares of company stock worth $9,135,047. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

