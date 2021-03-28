Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.41% of Alaska Air Group worth $476,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,473,000 after acquiring an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,408. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

