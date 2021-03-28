Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.73% of PPD worth $445,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $37.90 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.