Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.95% of Kemper worth $450,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,631.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

