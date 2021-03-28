Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 230,634 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.77% of VeriSign worth $437,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares in the company, valued at $166,704,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,452 shares of company stock worth $5,498,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.