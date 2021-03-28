Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,754,283 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 591.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.27% of The Travelers Companies worth $451,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

