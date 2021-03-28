Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 42,382 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.91% of Littelfuse worth $490,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

