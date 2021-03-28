Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,824,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.01% of Huazhu Group worth $397,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

