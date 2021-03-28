Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.40% of Inphi worth $451,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inphi by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

IPHI stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

