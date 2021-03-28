Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,809 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.85% of Patterson Companies worth $396,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.