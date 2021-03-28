Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.07% of Cardinal Health worth $482,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

