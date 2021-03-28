Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.66% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $519,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

