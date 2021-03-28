Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $372.63 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.92% of Euronet Worldwide worth $372,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

