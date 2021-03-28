Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $386.68 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.27% of Pure Storage worth $386,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

