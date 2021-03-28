Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $403.95 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.43% of EQT worth $403,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.