Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $421.82 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.70% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $421,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Shares of APD opened at $287.22 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

