Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $457.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.76% of Amedisys worth $457,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $271.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

