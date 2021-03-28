Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $462.74 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,674,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.29% of Stericycle worth $462,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stericycle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

