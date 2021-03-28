Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $480.48 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,022,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,151 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.65% of Raymond James worth $480,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

