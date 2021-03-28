Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $519.30 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,332,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,452 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.61% of Acadia Healthcare worth $519,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

