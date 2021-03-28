Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 17.94% of TreeHouse Foods worth $430,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

THS opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

