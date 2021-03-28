Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.43% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $521,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $177.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $181.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

