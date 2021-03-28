Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 100,642 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.04% of Cadence Design Systems worth $394,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,335,000. Seeyond increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $132.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

