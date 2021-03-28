Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 121,360 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.62% of Blueprint Medicines worth $413,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

