Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,099,589 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.28% of Imperial Oil worth $458,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

