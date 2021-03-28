Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,978,152 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.68% of Kohl’s worth $364,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,150,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

