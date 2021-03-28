Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,877,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,659,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.96% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $421,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

